Noah Cyrus Wanders An Old Town Road In Sunny 'July' Video

Billy Ray's impact is real — on the heels of "Old Town Road"'s historic week, the youngest member of the Cyrus clan has embraced the "yeehaw" lifestyle, cowboy emojis and all.

On Wednesday (July 31), Noah Cyrus returned with her first solo single of the year, "July." Clocking it at a lean two and a half minutes, the track is built around an acoustic guitar loop and Noah's gorgeously raw vocals, as she sings about a toxic relationship that she's on the brink of leaving. "You remind me every day I'm not enough, but I still stay," she laments, later adding, "I've done a lot of things wrong, loving you being one, but I can't move on."

In the accompanying, vintage-filtered video — directed by James Pereira and shot on 16mm film — Noah takes the song's warm country vibes to a literal old town road. As she meanders a sunny trail in a cowboy hat and all-denim 'fit, she leaves her baggage behind, blissfully whistling as she contemplates a fresh slate. In a press release, the 19-year-old explained that the vid symbolizes her "attempt of letting go and walking away from the baggage. Even though it's hard and it hurts, there is something beautiful on the other side."

The organic, stripped-back "July" is just the latest example of Noah's chameleonic approach to music; she's readily bounced from the trap-influenced "Again" to the pop/rock sound of "Stay Together." The L.A.-based singer has spent most of 2019 writing and recording in the studio, and plans to release more music and hit the road for some live shows later this year. In the meantime, check out "July" above.