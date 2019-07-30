Childish Gambino's Soulful New Cover Revives A Throwback Garth Brooks Persona

(Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)/(Tony Barson/WireImage)

In 1999, country singer Garth Brooks was Chris Gaines, another personality that would enable him to dip his toes into the waters of rock music in preparation for a new film about this fictional entity. He released Garth Brooks in... The Life of Chris Gaines as the rockstar, with "Lost In You" peaking at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 making it the crowning achievement of the brief experiment. Donald Glover, aka, Childish Gambino, unearthed this classic record and gave it a powerful soul twist when he performed a cover of it in Australia. With an array of strong backup singers and an electric keyboard, Gambino revived the spirit of Gaines and introduced him to rhythm and bass.

Gambino, who was in Australia headlining the Splendour In The Grass festival, stopped by Australian radio station Triple J and perform a cover for its long-running series, Like A Version. He was no stranger to the event; he previously performed Tamia's "So Into You" in 2015. This time, he raised Chris Gaines from the imagination graveyard for "Lost Into You." Backed by a chorus of booming voices, Gambino gently serenaded the mic, giving the rock song new life as a romantic ballad. Chris Gaines is somewhere standing next to Frankenstein, Popeye, and the Boogeyman, smiling.

Gambino recently lent his voice to The Lion King and its soundtrack, appearing with Beyoncé and Jay-Z on the anthemic "Mood 4Eva." Earlier this year, he was one of Coachella's headliners along with Ariana Grande and Tame Impala.

Check out Gambino's soothing rendition of "Lost In You" up above.