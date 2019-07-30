Mariah Carey Happily Passes The Torch After Lil Nas X Breaks Her Billboard Record

Getty Images

Yesterday (July 30), Lil Nas X broke the record for longest-running No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his hit song, "Old Town Road." The track, which features Billy Ray Cyrus, has maintained its spot at the very top of the list for a whopping 17 weeks, officially beating out previous record-holders "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber and "One Sweet Day" by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men. And while the country rapper was understandably thrilled by the news, things got even more exciting when Carey herself personally reached out to congratulate him.

"Sending love & congrats to @LilNasX on breaking one of the longest running records in music history!" Carey wrote. "We've been blessed to hold this record with a song that means a great deal to @BoyzIIMen and myself and has touched so many. Keep living your best life." Then, in a separate tweet, the legendary singer thanked her fans for their unwavering love and support of the track. "Thank you for acknowledging this song," she wrote. "... One Sweet Day will always hold a special place in my heart and I want to thank anyone who's ever told me how this song has affected them and their loved ones."

Of course, Lil Nas X was totally starstruck upon seeing Carey's tweet. And in response, he gushed over the music icon and expressed how grateful he is that she even thought to send him love on Twitter in the first place. "Wowww thank you so much mariah!" he wrote. "you are a legend and an icon and i'm blessed to even have you acknowledging me right now! growing up to your music & now having you talk to me directly is unreal!"

Well, it's certainly not every day that you get a personal shout out from Mariah Carey. And after several decades of holding the record, we're so glad to see her happily passing the torch.