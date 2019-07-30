Cardi B Sits Down With Senator Bernie Sanders For A Campaign Video

( RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)/(Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images)

She asked him some of the questions that fans gave her on Instagram

Earlier this month, Cardi B asked fans on Instagram for questions to ask Democratic candidates that she would then try to get answered. It looks like that came true: On Monday night (July 29), Cardi posted a photo of a sit-down with Bernie Sanders for a campaign video where they discussed pertinent topics like minimum wage, student debt, and much more.

As she wrote in the caption, it's an appeal to younger voters across the U.S. for next year's election. "Together, let's build a movement of young people to transform this country," she wrote.

Cardi posted a still image of the conversation on Instagram. She captioned it with a lengthy post, thanking both the senator and fans who submitted questions for the candidates. "Thank you, Senator Bernie Sanders, for sitting with me and sharing your plans on how you will change this country," she wrote. "A couple of weeks ago I asked my followers if you had the opportunity to have a question answered by a democratic candidate what would it be? I got a lot of submissions and selected the most popular questions to get answered."

The interview comes after last week when Sanders appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and spoke about his relationship with Cardi. "We have talked on the phone on several occasions," said Sanders. "She comes from a humble background. She knows what it's like to live in poverty, to struggle, and she wants to make sure we can improve life for working people, and I'm delighted that she's a supporter."

Cardi recently went on Kimmel herself with her husband, Offset, and enlisted the host's help in explaining what her and her husband's collaboration "Clout" means. They also performed the number together for the crowd.

Take a look at the still of the yet-to-be-released video up above.