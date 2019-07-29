Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' Has Galloped Its Way To Chart-Smashing History

(Noam Galai/Getty Images for BuzzFeed)

It's been a long journey, but it's finally official: Lil Nas X's viral No. 1 single "Old Town Road" has entered a class all its own.

Last week, the tune tied the record for the longest-running No. 1 in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 since its inception over 60 years ago. Now, it's become the stuff of pure legend. As of Monday (July 29), the song has spent 17 weeks atop the chart, meaning "Old Town Road" is officially the longest-running No. 1 song in history. Break out the square dancing and the banjos. It's time to get down.

"Old Town Road" hit No. 1 in April once Lil Nas X's version with Billy Ray Cyrus was released. Since then, it's been the song, ruling atop the Billboard chart like a medieval king over his kingdom. It's now surpassed the 2017 mega-hit "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber as well as "One Sweet Day" by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men from 1995, both tracks that previously shared the designation with their 16-week reigns.

Lil Nas X took to Instagram to respond to his achievement with a long, characteristically emoji-filled post reflecting on the creation of the song and how he clicked on beat after beat on YouTube until he found the perfect mix of country and trap music to record to. He ended his post with by thanking you fans. "I am so thankful that this blessing has been placed upon me. This song has changed my life and the way I see the world around me in less than a year. Thank you to every single person who has been [a part] of this journey. As I said before, it’s just the beginning!" he wrote.

He also stepped off his horse long enough to take to his preferred platform Twitter, too, which was one of the main drivers of virality for the song itself.

The power of "Old Town Road" certainly seems like it won't be diminishing any time soon. Lil Nas X recently released a new remix featuring BTS's RM and called "Seoul Town Road," as well as the Young Thug, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Mason Ramsey remix from mid-July, which came with an apocalyptic Area 51 animation. The man knows how to meme.