Olivia Jade Broke Her Instagram Silence To Wish Mom Lori Loughlin A Happy Birthday

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

After what's been several difficult months for Olivia Jade, the social media star has officially returned to Instagram on Monday (July 29) to wish her mom, Lori Loughlin, a happy belated birthday. This marks Olivia's first Instagram post since February, which she shared just weeks before her mom and dad, Mossimo Giannulli, were charged in the college admissions scandal.

Now that the relentless hate toward her family has cooled down significantly, Olivia showed love to Loughlin on Instagram just one day after the Fuller House star turned 55. And although no one was expecting Olivia to break her Instagram silence, it's a nice reminder that, despite her parents' involvement in the scandal, she still loves her mom very much. "One day late," the influencer captioned the throwback photo. "happy birthday. i love you so much."

Olivia wasn't the only one to send Loughlin birthday wishes, though. Her sister, Bella Giannulli, also broke her Instagram silence, taking to the social media app on Sunday (July 28) to send love to her controversial mom. "happy birthday mama," she wrote. "I love you." Olivia then commented on the sweet picture, saying, "my people," which only proves that the family is just as close as they always were.

Given their extraordinarily tumultuous year, we're glad to see that the family is continuing to show support for one another. And after all the backlash Olivia and Bella have faced since their parents were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get them into the University of Southern California, it's nice to finally see some positivity on their feeds. Sure, these new posts may only open the floodgates for more public criticism, but let's all be mindful that both Olivia and Bella weren't accused of anything, and therefore, they shouldn't get unnecessary hate on social media for their parents' alleged crimes.