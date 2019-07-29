Miley Cyrus And Mason Ramsey Took 'Old Town Road' To The Grand Ole Opry

Getty Images

The internet collectively freaked out on July 12 when Lil Nas X dropped yet another remix of "Old Town Road" featuring Billy Ray Cyrus — one that also included Young Thug and Walmart yodel boy himself, Mason Ramsey. But the release of the remix only created even more opportunities for the 12-year-old country star, who joined Billy Ray for a performance of the hit song at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night (July 27) after singing it with Miley Cyrus backstage.

On Sunday morning (July 28), Miley took to Twitter to share the clip of their jam session, writing, "I'm gonna take @masonramsey to the old town road .... cause he can't drive yet." And while Ramsey definitely looked a bit intimidated by the whole ordeal, the short video reminded us all that we really need an official "Old Town Road" remix with Miley, which is something we've been dreaming about since she was joined onstage at this year's Glastonbury Festival by her father and Lil Nas X.

As it turns out, Ramsey's duet with Miley was just one of several warmups for the evening. Billy Ray also took to Twitter on the night of the show to share a video of them singing the chorus of the record-breaking tune before performing it live on stage at the iconic Nashville venue. "Rehearsing for tonight at the @opry with @masonramsey!" the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer wrote. And that wasn't the only nod he gave to Ramsey on Twitter that day.

Prior to rehearsals, Billy Ray proved just how big of a fan of Ramsey's he truly is by giving his new EP, Twang, a shout-out on social media. "Congratulations @masonramsey!" he wrote. "Your new album 'TWANG' has all the 'giddy up' one should need!" The viral internet star's EP came out on Friday (July 26), proving that he's way more than just a kid who occasionally yodels in the aisles at Walmart.