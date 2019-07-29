Hailey Bieber Has Baby Fever, But She Isn't Having One Anytime Soon

Getty Images

Hailey Bieber might be happily married to Justin Bieber, but wait just a minute, now – that doesn't mean she's ready for kids.

While Hailey has made comments that could be interpreted as her being "ready" for motherhood (and Justin has done the same), her latest Instagram reply made it seem like, at least to some, she was ready to make the move. Turns out that isn't the case.

Taking to Kylie Jenner's Instagram photo of her and Travis Scott with their daughter Stormi, Hailey left this gem:

"Please stop giving me the most baby fever,” she wrote to her celebrity friend. “She’s the sweetest.”

But when the internet picked up that remark and ran with it, suggesting Hailey might be ready to settle down and have some kids of her own, she had to quickly clarify to ET Canada, who asked if there was a "baby Bieber on the horizon," that she isn't going to be having kids in the near future. She didn't say when, but it certainly seems that it's going to be a ways off.

“Just admiring my friend’s beautiful daughter,” she commented on the site's official Instagram post. “Doesn't mean I’m having babies anytime soon!” Well, that's that question answered.

This isn't the first time Hailey has had to answer this question, as she previously told Vogue that the pair would wait "at least a couple of years" following their marriage to do so. Of course they probably just want to spend some time together and enjoy their relationship before bringing children into the mix, and who could blame them?

In the meantime, they're still planning their "real" wedding celebration, after all. Let's give them time to cover one thing at a time, everyone. We're sure they'll be making gorgeous babies at some point in the future. Just be patient!