Kendrick Lamar And His Fiancée Have Reportedly Welcomed Their (Very Lucky) First Child

Getty Images

Congrats are apparently in order for new dad Kendrick Lamar! Multiple outlets are reporting that the DAMN. rapper and his fiancée, Whitney Alford, have welcomed their first child together.

According to Us Weekly, the longtime couple became parents on Friday (July 26) when Alford gave birth to a baby girl. The makeup artist and rapper have yet to comment, but knowing the way K. Dot operates — usually, far away from the spotlight — they'll likely keep this news under wraps for a while. (The pair didn't even announce that Alford was pregnant.)

Lamar, 32, and Alford, 33, are high school sweethearts who began dating when they were both students at Centennial High School in Compton, California. The couple has kept their relationship mostly private since Kendrick's rise to stardom, but we do know that they've been engaged since 2015. In January of that year, Kendrick briefly opened up about their relationship, telling Billboard, "I wouldn't even call her my girl. That's my best friend." He eventually confirmed their engagement during a radio interview that April, adding, "I'm loyal to the soil."

Suffice to say, we don't yet know the baby girl's name, and we probably won't anytime soon. All we do know is that she gets to say her dad is Kendrick Lamar, so she's already crushing this life thing.

Congrats to the happy couple on their new addition!