YBN Cordae's Debut Album Brings Along Pusha T And Meek Mill For The Hike

YBN Cordae's debut album, The Lost Boy, is finally here. After lurking around hip-hop's stratosphere over the last couple of months thanks to collaborations with Chance The Rapper ("Bad Idea"), Anderson .Paak ("RNP"), and H.E.R. ("Racks"), YBN Cordae arrives in splendor with an album boasting big features and an even bigger presence. He isn't lost, at least not anymore.

The Lost Boy is 15 tracks long and features both "Bad Idea" and "RNP." Along with both Chance and .Paak, J. Cole (who produces "RNP"), Ty Dolla $ign, Arin Ray, Meek Mill, and Pusha T all guest star on the LP. It arrives at the end of his Lost Boy Tour that kicked off in May and wraps up on the first day of August in Chicago.

Last month, YBN Cordae was revealed to be a member of the 2019 XXL Freshman Class along with Megan Thee Stallion, Blueface, Rico Nasty, Tierra Whack, and more.

