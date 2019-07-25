Tyler, The Creator Wants To Free A$AP Rocky Himself In New Freestyle

(Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)/(Diego Donamaria/Getty Images for SXSW)

Tyler, the Creator really has a way with words. Just listen to "Earfquake" and his adorable pleading that manages to get a single tear falling from your eye. He dropped by Funkmaster Flex's show to deliver a whimsical 7-minute storm of words in a freestyle that was random, wild, and socially aware thanks to a brief shoutout to A$AP Rocky, currently detained in Sweden on assault charges. Tyler spent a lot of time in deep thought as he searched for new word combinations to pull out of his head's tangled mess. What came out resulted in one of Flex's most memorable freestyles so far.

Tyler starts off the freestyle supporting Rocky with the line "I might just fly to Sweden to free him," before getting into what he would do if he could switch places with him. From there, Tyler puts his head in his hands, his eyes darting to and fro as he looks through his memory bank. He raps about seducing Flex, much to the DJ's amusement, and then gets into the fact that his GOLF clothing store made a few million dollars this week (most likely an exaggeration, but we'll buy it). He then talks about his past controversial ways, saying "They bringing up my past, but I don't hide it/Goblin out now bitch buy it." He ends in a flurry of hilarious word choices that leave both emcee and DJ in fits of laughter.

Next month, Tyler is heading out on tour in support of his recently released album, IGOR. He's bringing along Jaden Smith, Blood Orange, and GoldLink. He recently released his own ice cream that mixed peppermint and spearmint flavors. Yuck.

Watch Tyler spit a crazy 7-minute verse for Flex up above.