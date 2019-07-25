Sorry, HBO Has No Plans To Remake Game Of Thrones Season 8

HBO

HBO has heard fans' protests about Season 8 – yes, including that big petition – but in the end, Game of Thrones is going to stay as-is.

During HBO's TCA summer press tour, programming chief Casey Cloys officially addressed both the ire of fans drawn from Season 8 as well as the petition itself, confirming once and for all that a remake or anything like it just isn't happening.

“There are very, very few downsides to having a hugely popular show, but one I can think of is when you try to end it, many people have big opinions on how it should end,” Bloys said. “The petition shows a lot of enthusiasm and passion for the show, but it wasn’t something that we seriously considered.”

That's right – it's nothing that the team seriously considered. So, yeah. It's not going to be happening. Originally, frustrated Game of Thrones viewer Dylan D. took to Change.org to strike up a petition he had named"Remake Game of Thrones Season 8 with competent writers." The petition was meant to beckon HBO to deliver a "final season that makes sense," because according to Dylan, "David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on." Yikes.

Interestingly enough, Bloys noted that both David Benioff and D.B. Weiss actually had what he called "minimal" content while filming Season 8.

“When a show is in its sixth, seventh or eighth season, by that point there’s usually a rhythm between showrunners and the network as to what they expect,” he commented. Perhaps this is a form of explanation as to why the show ended up the way it did, at least to fans, and didn't quite match up to their expectations.

Either way, it's time to live and let die, and learn to embrace Season 8 as-is. It won't be changing anytime soon.