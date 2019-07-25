Justin Bieber Reminds Us He's Super Successful By Debuting His Diamond-Laden Grill

Getty Images

If you've ever forgotten that Justin Bieber is a wildly successful pop star, just ask him to open his mouth.

The singer took to Instagram with a quick peek for fans at his "new look," which happens to include a couple of new additions to his face. Go ahead and see if you can figure out which. Don't worry, we'll wait.

Did you see it yet? Yes, the Biebs is now rocking a baby eyebrow piercing over his right eye as well as a new grill that's absolutely gleaming. It's all part of a visit to Ancient Adornments in West Hollywood, where Bieber and wife Hailey (who reportedly got a helix piercing herself) snagged a couple of body mods.

As it turns out, none other than @GoldTeethGod was responsible for bringing this new look to life – who Bieber had worked with in the past.

"@justinbieber 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Wearing his new teeth by meeeeee," wrote his grill's talented creator, who specializes in

Yes, those are three rows of diamonds. These very types of accessories. According to The Gold Teeth God's website, he creates pieces priced everywhere from $800 to $18,000, but offers custom orders as well. This must have been a bit of custom work, because it sure is pricey. According to TMZ ,it's called an "Invisible Set Princess Cut Diamond Grill," and the teeth aren't individually outlined with the flashy set, covering about 8 teeth with white gold and white diamonds – about 7.65 carats in all. It also sells for the tune of about $50,000.

As previously noted, this isn't Bieber's first brush with grills. In case you forgot, in 2017 he dropped $15,000 on a rose gold version with light pink sapphires from the same creator. Doesn't look like he's wearing it much anymore, especially with the new commissioned piece, but let's not act like this is a new thing for Justin.

So, yeah: reminder that Justin is still out here flexing those money moves. And while we briefly got a taste of some new stuff with music like his "bad guy" remix with Billie Eilish and work with Ed Sheeran, we can't wait to hear what's next from him.