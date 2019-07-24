Getty Images

No One Is More Excited For the Jonas Brothers’ VMA Nominations Than Kevin’s Daughters

Who's more excited than the Jonas Brothers over their VMA nominations? Kevin Jonas's daughters Alena and Valentina, of course!

The Jonas Brothers have been nominated for Artist of the Year, with the hit "Sucker" running for awards in the Best Pop, Song of the Year, and Video of the Year categories. And while each individual member is understandably over the moon about the honors, no one was more thrilled about it than Papa Kevin's two little munchkins.

Kevin's wife Danielle Jonas posted a sweet video capturing the girls congratulating both their dad and two uncles, Joe and Nick. Dressed similarly in tees and frilly white skirts, they can hardly contain their excitement as they cheer their dad on.

“Congratulations Uncle Joe and Uncle Nick and Daddy!" they call out, but warning – you might not be able to handle the cuteness. After briefly hugging, they then close with, “We love you! Peace out!”

“Congratulations we are so proud of you guys !!!” wrote Danielle as part of the Instagram post. Unsurprisingly, both Kevin, Joe, and the official Jonas Brothers Instagram account made appearances in the comment section, leaving heart-eye emoji and red hearts to express their appreciation for the sweet gesture. That kind of cuteness just doesn't go unchecked.

The guys definitely deserve it – they're up against some stiff competition, with the likes of artists such as Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, BTS, and Rosalía competing for a number of honors as well. It's going to be a star-studded show, that's for sure, and we hope both little girls are able to watch it all play out live so they can see their dad potentially take home a win.

Who will end up taking home the awards? Make sure you catch the VMAs live on Monday, August 26 on MTV to find out.