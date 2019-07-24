Cameron Boyce's Final Video Interview Was All About Acceptance

Getty Images

Before Disney star Cameron Boyce's untimely passing, he imparted words of wisdom in his final interview: "Don't judge a book by its cover."

The actor died at the age of 20 after suffering an epileptic seizure in his sleep earlier in July. He was working on reprising his role as fan-favorite character Carlos in the upcoming Descendants 3 film before his death, however, and in a final video interview released by Disney via Entertainment Tonight, he shared some sobering messages about how we should be accepting of one another.

“Going back to the first movie, it was very much we have labels and we have designated places for these people that we have placed labels on," he said of the themes in Descendants 3. "And very quickly learn that once you take a label off of someone and just let them thrive in whatever environment that they’re in, you can see the best come out of someone.”

Boyce also noted that he was "excited" to tell a story where the characters say ‘It doesn’t matter where you come from, it doesn’t matter who you are, we are going to accept you for who you are – that’s when people really start to take in their surroundings and just go free,” he explained. “There are a lot of people who are initially placed as bad: ‘That person’s bad, that person’s this and that.’ But it’s the old adage -- don’t judge a book by its cover. Let someone really be who they are and it’s a cool thing that we tell.”

Boyce played the role of Carlos, Cruella de Vil's son in the film, which is set to debut on August 2 on the Disney Channel. The red carpet premiere that was previously scheduled for this week (July 22) celebrating Descendants 3 was canceled in light of Boyce's death, but you can still catch the movie when it airs.

Thanks for sharing your wisdom with us, Cameron, and may you rest in peace.