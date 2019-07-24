Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly Are Slithering Through Hotel Diablo With New Joint Tour

(Lorne Thomson/Redferns)//Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Interscope Records )

Young Thug is bringing the slime season to Hotel Diablo with the announcement of a new joint tour with Machine Gun Kelly. It'll feature a slew of rising artists, Polo G, YBN Nahmir, KILLY, and Strick. The North American trek begins after the two perform at their own festivals, with Kelly playing at his E.S.T. Festival on August 2 and 3, and then Young Thug's Family Business Festival performance occurring on August 31. Afterward, the enormous trek ventures across North America.

The fun kicks off in Toronto on September 30. Over the course of thirty different nights, it then slithers all around the United States, finally wrapping up in Los Angeles on November 18. Each show features at least one member of the rotating cast of supporting acts. Ticket presale starts today (July 24). General ticket sales start on July 26. Machine Gun Kelly took to Twitter to make the announcement, referring to Thug as his "slime twin."

Young Thug recently appeared on Lil Nas X's most recent remix of "Old Town Road." Machine Gun Kelly dropped his fourth studio album Hotel Diablo earlier this year. Last month, he released the insane video for "I Think I'm OKAY" with Yungblud and Travis Barker where he showed off his wild new head tattoo. Check out the full list of dates below.

07/10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion+~

09/30 – Toronto, Canada @ RBC Echo Beach

10/03 – Binghamton, NY @ Broome County Forum#^~

10/04 – Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell#~

10/05 – Kingston, RI @ The Ryan Center#~

10/06 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion#~

10/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center#~

10/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia#~

10/11 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre#~

10/12 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena#~

10/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy#~

10/18 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center#~

10/19 – Jacksonville, FL, @ Daily's Place#~

10/22 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem*~

10/24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Indiana Farmers Coliseum*~

10/25 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC

10/26 – Detroit, MI @ The Fox Theatre/~

10/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom*~

10/29 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena*^~

10/30 – Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena*~

10/31 – St. Louis, MO @ The Family Arena+~

11/01 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre*^~

11/02 – Houston, TX @ NRG Arena*~

11/05 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium+~

11/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair*~

11/08 – Portland, OR, Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center*~

11/10 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater*~

11/12, 2019 – Central Point, OR @ Seven Feathers Casino Resort*^~

11/13 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center*^~

11/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre*~

11/17 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU*~

11/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium~

/ - Young Thug only

+ - with KILLY

# - with YBN Nahmir

~ - with Strick

* - with Polo G

^ - not a Live Nation date