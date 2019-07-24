What Black Women Need In 2020 Is Survival

AP Photo/John Bazemore

If candidates want our vote, they will need to support policies that directly contribute to us, and follow through on those promises

By Kenya Hunter

In 2020 and beyond, what will electoral justice look like for Black women? Does it look like having a Black woman in the Oval Office despite a questionable political past? Does it mean picking a white woman with a checkered history? Does it look like falling in line with the top 2020 democratic presidential candidates and supporting whomever wins the nomination, in hopes that they are moderate enough to at least get Trump out of office? Is it none of those, or some combination of them all?

Here’s what we know: Most Black women don’t support the Republican Party, and have become an increasingly vital voting bloc for the Democratic party. But 2020 candidates should understand that such support comes with a condition of awareness: Black women are not looking to make history this election. The candidate who will gather Black womens’ attention is one who addresses the survival needs of Black women. And in order to do that, candidates will need to support policies that directly contribute to our survival, and follow through on those promises.

According to data from YouGov analyzed by MTV News, Black women were especially likely to cite issues like police brutality, law enforcement fairness, racial profiling, government-provided healthcare, and the minimum wage as top priorities for the 2020 election. More than a few candidates have unveiled policies related to these issues: Julián Castro is talking about police reform; Kamala Harris is discussing the racial wealth gap caused by disparities in home ownership; Elizabeth Warren is discussing the woman’s maternal death gap, which affects Black women three to four times as much as their white counterparts; and Cory Booker is looking to reform the criminal justice system, in which Black people make up 33 percent of those incarcerated despite being just 12 percent of the U.S. population.

Whether explicit or implicit, the message is clear: Candidates want both Black women’s trust, and their vote. Platforms that center the issues they care about are a good way to start. But candidates using identity politics, or the tendency of a group of people to form political alliances, is not enough to garner the support of Black women.

Jill Cartwright, senior organizer for Southerners on the Ground, an Atlanta-based liberation group for queer people of color, said that “things that have to do with life or death” is key to getting Black women to pay attention.

“Quality-of-life issues are not something that Black women are going to prioritize,” she said. “We have to feel like we can survive before we pay attention to issues that have to do with quality of life.”

One of those survival issues is the matter of the wage gap, which affects Black women at disproportionate rates compared to white counterparts and Black men. YouGov’s data shows that minimum wage is a top concern for Black women, who are only paid 61 cents to a white man’s dollar as of April 2019. The median wage for Black women who work full time is less than $40,000. A candidate who offers solutions to close the racial wealth gap has the opportunity to gather the attention of Black women.

“Wealth was stolen from our community, so it doesn't surprise me that...livable wages are at the forefront,” said Nelini Stamp, director of strategy for the Working Families party. “I don’t know if I’m ever going to buy a house because of it.”

Both Harris and Warren introduced plans to close the racial wealth gap at Essence Fest in New Orleans, and by proposing grants of up to $25,000, Harris hopes to close the racial wealth gap through homeownership by aiding families in communities that are traditionally redlined. According to the New York Times, wealth for Black families would increase annually by $32,000 under such a plan. For Warren, her plan to close the racial wage gap demands an executive order; she wants federal contractors to be forced to diversity their workforces and be required by law to pay people of color and women equally. She also wants to dedicate money to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and other Minority Serving Institutions as part of her broader attempt to alleviate student debt.

So far, would-be voters have met such plans with interest and cautious approval. But pandering with shiny new policies that have yet to be implemented on any level and avowed promises aren’t likely to wash away the woes of candidates who have struggled with these issues in the past.

Pete Buttigieg has repeatedly been held accountable for the racial inequality in South Bend, Indiana, where he is mayor; that conversation reached a national fever pitch after a white police officer killed a Black man in June. And Cory Booker’s tenure as mayor of Newark, New Jersey, included a “zero tolerance” policy on crime that ended in the Justice Department’s intervention against outsized police might. YouGov data states that law enforcement fairness is a top concern for Black women, and with good reason: Black people are more likely to be targeted by police, incarcerated, and handed harsher sentences than their white counterparts. As the Washington Post reports, 21 percent of the 487 people shot and killed in 2019 so far were Black.

And while Harris has attempted to meet other Black women where they are, not everyone has been able to shake off the memories of her as a former prosecutor. During her tenure as Attorney General for California, she drew criticism from criminal justice advocates for her stance on body cameras: While she agreed with the general public that the police should use body cameras, her opinion on whether they should be required by the state was different.

Fast forward to now: The California senator has attempted to rally support from Black women using sorority connections (she’s a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, a historically Black sorority), historically Black colleges and universities (she’s an alumna of Howard University, an HBCU), and a new column in Essence. Yet even with her passionate confrontation with Biden during the debates, she has still spent much of her town hall appearances explaining decisions she made as Attorney General.

“When you rub Black women the wrong way, we don’t forget,” said Changa.

And while Joe Biden is in the lead with Black support, according to a new poll focused on South Carolina Democrat voters, the overwhelming national conversation about him consistently refers to his past stances on issues that disproportionately harmed Black people, and date back decades.

“Joe Biden is someone I want to go up for,” Cartwright said, “But his stance on [certain] issues, as well as what he did to Anita Hill can’t be ignored.” She was referring to Biden’s tough treatment of Hill during the 1991 confirmation hearings for future Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, as well as his work on the 1994 Crime Bill as issues that gave her pause. It took Biden years to address his treatment of Hill, who publicly said she did not accept his much-delayed apology. As for the Crime Bill, he has said publicly that he made a mistake; his newly-unveiled criminal justice plan would attempt to counter much of the precedents set forth by that bill. But Cartwright says it might be too late of an apology.

“He should have apologized for those things a long time ago,” she added.

Biden also recently flipped on his stance regarding the Hyde Amendment, a bill that does not allow for federal funds to contribute to abortion care. But Black people lead the Democratic party in states like Georgia and Alabama, where white conservative lawmakers are trying to implement abortion bans; maternal healthcare and reproductive justice broadly, are big issues for Black women. They are just as likely as the general population to consider themselves pro-choice, according to YouGov data. And according to the Guttmacher Institute, despite constituting 13 percent of the population, Black women receive 36 percent of abortions. (White women, at 38.7 percent, account for the largest group of women who receive abortions.) Given that a large number of Black women can neither afford an abortion, nor have adequate access to reproductive healthcare thanks to racist healthcare practices, something needs to change to better support their needs.

Political strategist Anoa Changa says that while the effects of an abortion ban might be devastating for Black women, the conversation surrounding abortion rights is also a chance for them to have a special voice in 2020. She told MTV News, “There's a lot of potential for our voices to count in a very meaningful way that probably hasn't ever really happened in a major election cycle.” She also believes the abortion rights conversation has allowed for intersectionality in a way that normally does not happen.

“Black women aren’t a monolith,” she added. “We’ve talked about what's happening with Black trans women [being murdered] all over the country. But there are other issues, too. We’re underemployed, or we’re unemployed or underpaid.” She sees the current, months-long vetting process toward a final candidate as an opportunity to have those conversations, with as many Black women from as many specific identity points as can provide insight.

That conversation won’t necessarily give one of our own a pass, and for pundits to suggest otherwise is reductive. “We deserve both,” said Stamp. “We deserve people who have our values, and who are Black. There are hundreds of Stacey Abrams out there, they just aren’t running for President.”

For Cartwright, when it comes to determining the best candidate for the job, especially in light of less-than-perfect track records and an Internet that does not forget, it’s all very simple. “The policies have to align, the history has to align,” she said. “The candidate themselves have to align with the views of the people leading the campaign.”