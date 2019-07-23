The First Photos From Hulu’s Looking For Alaska Series Are Finally Here

Hulu

Diehard fans of John Green and his many coming-of-age novels have been waiting an extremely long time for an adaptation of Looking For Alaska. And after roughly a decade of attempts, we're thrilled to say that we're officially one step closer to actually getting one. Today (July 23), Hulu released photos from the upcoming eight-episode limited series, which is just more of the confirmation we've been needing that, yes, it's actually happening.

The award-winning young adult novel follows Miles Halter (Charlie Plummer) on the search for his "great perhaps." To kick off his journey, Miles decides to leave his Florida high school and attend boarding school instead. It's there that he meets and falls in love with Alaska Young (Kristine Froseth), a troubled teenage girl. But after a horrible tragedy occurs, Miles is left to make sense of it all and learn to move on — a challenge that would be difficult for anyone, let alone a teenager who's actively searching for a deeper perspective on life.

Now that Hulu's released photos from the series, which will premiere on the streaming service this fall, fans of the bestselling author finally get to see one of their all-time favorite romance novels come to life. And so far, their reactions have been priceless. "Hulu's acing #LookingForAlaska," one person tweeted. "If these pictures prove anything... It looks exactly how I imagined when reading." Another fan simply couldn't contain their excitement, writing, "AHHHHH Looking for Alaska ... I've waited so long for this." Same, girl. Same.

For those of you who are ready to count down the days until the series hits Hulu, you should know that Looking For Alaska will premiere on the streaming service on Friday, October 18. Until then, though, we'll just be staring at these amazing photos because, like you, they're pretty much giving us life.