Chrissy Metz Knows 'Everything' About How This Is Us Ends

(Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

If you're desperate for info about Season 4 of This Is Us, or more specifically, how the entire series is going to end, you're not alone. Information about what fans can expect from the hit NBC show has been kept tightly under wraps. However, there is someone who knows a thing or two about the future of the series, and that person is — drumroll, please — Chrissy Metz.

Metz, who plays the role of Kate, stopped by Watch What Happens Live this week to chat about everything from her boyfriend, her music (yes, she's recording country music now), and of course, This Is Us. And after previously telling E! that something 'unexpected' is going to happen, a fan of the show called in to ask Chrissy to elaborate a bit on the premiere episode. "Well, we're going to meet some new characters, which is exciting," she said. "And we're going to see how they're all sort of intertwined and how they all affect the Pearsons. That's a pretty good clue, that's a pretty good hint for you."

Unfortunately, Chrissy didn't divulge any further details about the premiere episode. She did, however, reveal that she knows exactly how the series — which was recently renewed through Season 6 — ends. "I know everything," she admitted. "We all know everything." And after fellow guest Lance Bass joked that she may have been given a fake script, Metz confirmed that, after a series of meetings, she 100 percent knows how things will wrap up.

But just because Metz knows how This Is Us ends doesn't mean she's not feeling anxious about it. And even though she's confident that fans of the show will be satisfied with its ending, she's still pretty nervous about it. "It's definitely gratifying," she said. "I'm sort of nervous and scared about it because there's so much going on, but no, it's satisfying. I think everyone will be satisfied."

This Is Us Season 4 premieres Tuesday, September 24 at 9 p.m. on NBC.