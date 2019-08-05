Teen Mom OG Debut: How Has Mackenzie's Life Changed Over The Years?

The mother of three will be appearing on the show's next few episodes

"A lot has changed" in Mackenzie's life since her MTV debut on 16 and Pregnant and her subsequent Teen Mom 3 run. And now, the mother of three will be documenting her ups (and downs) on Teen Mom OG -- beginning on the upcoming installment.

"I'm Mackenzie, and you'll be seeing more of my life for the next few episodes," Mack reveals in the clip above from tonight's episode, aka her debut on the long-running series. "A lot has changed since I was on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 3. I married my high school sweetheart Josh and after Gannon was born, we had two more kids, Jaxie and Broncs."

She continues: "Raising three kids isn't easy, and Josh and I have really struggled with our relationship over the years."

But Mack is also coping with her mother's cancer diagnosis, while trying to pursue her dreams. What is she currently working toward, and what's Josh's brand-new professional venture? Watch the video to find out, and see Mackenzie tonight on Teen Mom OG at 9/8c.