Lanee Bass Told Britney Spears He Was Gay To Comfort Her On Her Wedding Night

Getty Images

Lance Bass is giving us all sorts of tea on how things were back in his NSYNC days.

Bass recently appeared on an episode of What What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where he let one particularly large bomb drop: he told Britney Spears he was gay back in 2004 ahead of coming out to the public in 2006. Now 40, Bass shared some of the details behind the events that spurred him to share one of his most intimate secrets with Spears at the time.

"It was the night that she got married the first time in Vegas to Jason," Bass explained. He's referring to Jason Alexander (no, not that one), who Spears married and then called the whole thing off in an annulment days later. "So I went up to Vegas to kind of see the craziness that was happening. And she was a little upset once she realized what she had done because, you know, it was a funny thing. And then she started, like, really crying and, like, she was so upset."

According to Alexander, he and Britney had once been "friends with benefits," even as she dated Justin Timberlake at the time. The wedding that ensued as a result of their Vegas dalliances wasn't meant to last, though, and Britney wasn't feeling it at all.

"And so I took her to her room and we were sitting on her bed and she wouldn't stop crying, so I was like, 'I'm gay,'" said Bass. "And it made her stop crying... She chuckled." Sort of an odd response, but at least it worked? This definitely wasn't the story we were envisioning that took place between the two, but it sounds like it was an easy way for Lance to share his truest self with a good friend, and perhaps Britney laughed at the absurdity of the situation – or she already knew.

Either way, it's so juicy to hear revelations like these now that our favorite stars are much older and wiser. And Lance? You're definitely still my favorite after that story.