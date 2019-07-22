HGL/Getty Images,)

It's been 16 long weeks since Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" – the version with Billy Ray Cyrus – hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100, but you were hearing about it long before then. The jokes, the memes, the witty MTV News headlines (which we're super proud of): It's stretched back since the song first went viral on TikTok and has come to be perhaps the biggest moment in pop culture right now. As of Monday (July 22), Lil Nas X has entered legendary territory with the official news that "Old Town Road" has tiee the record for the longest-running No. 1 in the chart's history that stretches more than 60 years. Yee-haw!

There are only two other songs that meet this distinction: the 2017 megahit "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber, and 1995's "One Sweet Day" by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men. Given its momentum, the odds are good that "Old Town Road" will continue its reign well into next week. Then, it'll surpass these records, causing us to write something even grander about the song. Somehow.

Lil Nas X, forever the Twitter joker, posted a SpongeBob SquarePantsclip to show his commitment to stretching the run to 17 weeks.

Lil Nas X has embraced "Old Town Road" to the fullest, but that hasn't stopped him from marching along past it. He dropped a new EP, 7, in June, featuring "Rodeo" with Cardi B and his Chowder-referencing tune, "Panini." Earlier this month, he released an Area 51-themed cartoon visual for his latest version of the "Old Town Road (Remix)" with Young Thug, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Mason Ramsey.