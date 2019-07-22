Ashley Benson Has Cara Delevingne's Initials Tattooed On Her Body

(Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The Trevor Project)

Ashley Benson took to Instagram on Monday (July 22) to promote her new eyewear collection, but if we're being honest, all we can really focus on is her new tattoo. The ink, located under the Pretty Little Liars alum's left armpit, appears to be a beautiful tribute to girlfriend Cara Delevingne, further proving what we already know to be true: They're total couple goals.

Benson kept her tattoo tribute simple with the letters "CD" — a clear ode to her relationship with Cara, who she's been dating for just over a year. And while our eyes shifted directly to the tattoo, the post was actually intended to announce the launch of her new Privé Revaux X Benzo collection. "So excited to share this with you guys," Benson wrote on Instagram. "My new collection with @priverevaux is here."

Like us, fans in the comments were quick to freak out over Benson's new ink, commenting things like "I spy caras initials!" and "Omg stop she has cara's initials tattooed on her!!" And while many fans are surprised that the actress professed her love to the model in such a permanent way, this certainly isn't the first time they've been open about their romance in recent weeks. Just last month, for example, fans totally lost it when Delevingne officially confirmed that the two are in a relationship.

When asked at this year's TrevorLIVE Gala why they've chosen to go public with their relationship, the model told E!, "I don't know—because it is Pride, it's been 50 years since Stonewall happened, and I don't know. It's been just about our one year anniversary, so why not?" Then, while accepting an award at the gala, Delevingne gave a special thanks to Benson for teaching her real love and showing her how to accept it. "I also have another very special woman in this room to thank, and you know who you are," she said. "She's one of the people who help me love myself when I needed it most, and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought. I love you, Sprinkles."

At the moment, it's unclear if Delevingne is rocking a matching "AB" tattoo. But if not, here's to hoping she at least has some ink that says "Sprinkles." Is there even a more adorable nickname than that? We think not!