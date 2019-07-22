The Hills: New Beginnings Is Returning For Season 2

The Hills: New Beginnings is "just getting started": MTV has renewed the hit cable series for a second season.

Based off the docuseries that changed the reality TV landscape, the series follows a group of friends who live in Los Angeles as they write their newest chapters in relationships, romance and success. Two words: "Cheers, friend!"

So what's in store for the crew during tonight's brand-new episode? The gang heads to Vegas for Brody’s DJ performance, but wildfires tear through Malibu and Kaitlynn fears for Brody’s life when he stays inside the evacuation zone to save their house. Meanwhile, Justin finds himself caught in the middle of a showdown between Audrina and Stephanie (maybe something to do with that rumor?).

Be sure to keep watching The Hills: New Beginnings every Monday at 10/9c -- and check out a sneak peek from tonight's installment below.