Cardi B's New Tattoo Is A Tribute To Offset And He 'Can't Wait To Get Home'

Cardi B and Offset's rollercoaster relationship has had its fair share of ups and downs, but recently, they've seemed closer than ever, even explaining the meaning of "Clout" together to Jimmy Kimmel so that older listeners would get the message.

Now, the pair are almost never seen in public without matching lovebird smiles and their X-rated back-and-forths on social media, letting the world know that everything's good. But if all of that isn't enough, Cardi's new tattoo should convince you that Offset is truly the one for her: She's gotten his name on the back of her thigh. This just changed the entire game of love in the 21st century.

Sure, we've heard of names on necks and arms, but the back of one's thigh? That's astounding. Offset posted a screenshot of a recent FaceTime call with Cardi who had her leg up, showing off her new ink: "Offset" written in gigantic old-style letters. Offset blocked his face with an emoji so it's reasonable to consider the possibility that he was flabbergasted by this display of affection. In the photo, Cardi just looks at the camera and blows a warm smooch. Offset's caption summed up how he was feeling succinctly: "CANT WAIT TO GET HOME" with three tongue-out emojis.

This new level of affection is astounding, considering all they went through in 2018, including Offset's subsequent public plea for Cardi to give him another chance. They came back together and are stronger than ever. See their collaboration, "Clout," or Cardi's recently released tune "Press"; the two rappers are living as a union where only they and they alone matter to each other. The world doesn't have to understand. They do.

