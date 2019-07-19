King Princess Celebrates Her Debut Album Announcement With New Song 'Prophet'

Vince Aung

After a year and a half of build-up, King Princess is ready to unleash her debut album upon the world. And all we have to say is: It's about time!

The "1950" singer (born Mikaela Straus) announced on Friday (July 19) that Cheap Queen will arrive this fall. To celebrate the exciting news, she treated fans to a dark and slinky new song called "Prophet," which she's been playing on the road for a few months. The recorded version, however, ups the drama, with the 20-year-old shifting between "prophet" and "profit" to describe a ravenous hunger for someone.

"'Cause I can only think about you / What it's like to walk around you / And why they like to talk about you," she sings, submitting to obsession over a plucky bass line. It all builds to an impassioned, intense vocal close that'll make you see why it's one of KP's favorite songs she's written thus far.

"Prophet" is the second single from Cheap Queen, following the title track, which she released as a single and video last month. The album will mark the first release on Mark Ronson's Zelig Recordings, and is expected to arrive ahead of her also just-announced headlining tour, which begins in October. The wait is on.