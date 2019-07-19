Vince Aung

King Princess Celebrates Her Debut Album Announcement With New Song 'Prophet'

She's high-key obsessed on the new slow-burner

After a year and a half of build-up, King Princess is ready to unleash her debut album upon the world. And all we have to say is: It's about time!

The "1950" singer (born Mikaela Straus) announced on Friday (July 19) that Cheap Queen will arrive this fall. To celebrate the exciting news, she treated fans to a dark and slinky new song called "Prophet," which she's been playing on the road for a few months. The recorded version, however, ups the drama, with the 20-year-old shifting between "prophet" and "profit" to describe a ravenous hunger for someone.

"'Cause I can only think about you / What it's like to walk around you / And why they like to talk about you," she sings, submitting to obsession over a plucky bass line. It all builds to an impassioned, intense vocal close that'll make you see why it's one of KP's favorite songs she's written thus far.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9jNyNMvaAMw

"Prophet" is the second single from Cheap Queen, following the title track, which she released as a single and video last month. The album will mark the first release on Mark Ronson's Zelig Recordings, and is expected to arrive ahead of her also just-announced headlining tour, which begins in October. The wait is on.