Jonas Brothers' New 'Only Human' Performance Will Make You Feel 'Drunk To An '80s Groove'

After heating up the springtime with "Sucker" and "Cool," Jonas Brothers are cruising into Summer '19 with the insistently groovy "Only Human."

The band's latest single became an instant fan-favorite after the release of their June comeback album, Happiness Begins, and it's easy to see why — "Only Human" meets all the criteria for a serious Song of Summer contender. To prove it, the guys performed on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday (July 18), with a four-piece horn section in tow. As Kevin jammed away on guitar, Joe and Nick traded falsetto-heavy verses about convincing their special someone to stop overthinking and just dance.

"We gon' dance in my living room / Slave to the way you move / Hurts when I'm leaving you," they harmonized over a funky bass line. "Just dance in the living room / Love with an attitude / Drunk to an '80s groove." See the full performance — which also features some swaggering dance moves and lively approval from the audience — below.

Jonas Brothers have been on a tear since making their long-awaited comeback earlier this year. "Sucker" became their first No. 1 single ever, while Happiness Begins also topped the charts and had the biggest debut week of any album this year. Next up, the band will embark on a lengthy tour in August and release a memoir, Blood, in November. But first, expect to hear "Only Human" everywhere this summer.