Willow Smith's New Self-Titled Album Is A Rubber Band Fling Through Space And Time

Willow Smith has released her self-titled third studio album today (July 19). After announcing it on June 24, it arrives nearly a month later, vast, ethereal, and experimental. With a sole feature from her brother, Jaden, the album is a trek to places and genres unknown, searching for a place to call home. It doesn't fit comfortably anywhere, and maybe that's the point. These words can't explain it without missing a detail or bungling the execution.

The eight-track album opens with the heavenly wails of "Like A Bird" and quickly switches to tambourines and spiritual singing in "Female Energy, Pt. 2." Willow's voice is a constant in this dreamy world, with it gently pulling you closer into her orbit. Over the course of the album, she tackles the concept of relationships, amongst other things, while effectively becoming enshrouded by slow, sensual guitar licks and grand, nostalgic production that reminds you of what you know about music from the 1960s and 1970s. It's an immersive, peculiar experience that haunts, in a good way.

Willow follows Jaden's recently released album Erys that dropped earlier this month. Jaden's album features A$AP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator, and more.

