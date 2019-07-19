Kiernan Shipka Tried To Appease Some Shippers — And CAOS Fans Shut It Down

Netflix

When it comes to shipping on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, you're part of either two groups: Harbrina or Sabrina.

At least, that typically appears to be the case. The finale of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 2 left us wondering, however, which potential love interest will Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) end up with? Is she going to opt for the more dangerous Nick Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood) or opt for her old, comfortable relationship with Harvey Kinkel (Ross Lynch)?

It's hard to say at this point, especially since the second season found Harvey looking for romance elsewhere, namely in the arms of one of Sabrina's best friends, Roz (Jaz Sinclair). But are the people actually cheering for Sabrina and Harvey to rekindle their relationship? It looks like fans may not be as here for that as you might think.

Shipka took to Instagram with a photo of Sabrina and Harvey with the caption " “I see u and I hear you, Harbrina shippers. feed u soon xo.” But instead of reacting positively to the caption or with excitement, a flood of fans actually responded with indifference, or cries of "Nabrina" instead, indicating they'd simply rather her be with Nick Scratch.

"No offense, but I didn't know Habrina shippers still existed after part two," wrote one commenter. Another joined in with "Respect to Habrina, but Nabrina should be endgame, hehehe."

When one fan wrote “Listen mom I love you but this is a HUGE no. Give us nabrina pls," it looked like that might be the final nail in the coffin for anyone still looking for lively discussion about Harbrina on the internet. Seems as though everyone's moved on now to on to what they believe are bigger, darker things.

As far as what Shipka herself meant, could she be talking about a simple scene or a full-on Harbrina reunion? We'll have to wait and see.