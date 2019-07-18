Bazzi Is In 'Fuckin Love' On His Sun-Kissed New Song 'I.F.L.Y.'

Getty Images

A year after his ubiquitous hit "Mine" ruled the airwaves, Bazzi is making another play for pop radio domination. On Thursday (July 18), the singer released "I.F.L.Y.," a single he's been relentlessly teasing all week long. And while some fans initially weren't sure what to make of that head-scratching title — is it "I Fly" or what?! — Bazzi gives us some answers on the breezy, flirty summer jam.

Turns out, "I.F.L.Y." is an acronym for "I fuckin' love you," a lyric Bazzi repeats on the chorus, with his vocals multiplied for dramatic effect. He rides solo for the rest of the track, sing-rapping about reforming his "player" ways and finding a summer love that could turn into a forever love. "When I'm with you, you bring out the best of me / God made you a twin, but you the one I see," he sweet-talks. You blushing yet?

"I.F.L.Y." is the latest in a string of singles Bazzi's released this year, following the politically charged "Caught in the Fire," the 21 Savage-featuring "Focus," and the easy-breezy "Paradise," which he performed at last month's MTV Movie & TV Awards. There's no official word yet on a follow-up to his breakout debut album, Cosmic, but all signs are pointing to more new Bazzi music soon.