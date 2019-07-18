Cardi B And Offset Enlist Jimmy Kimmel To Explain 'Clout' For Geezers

YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live

Cardi B and Offset's "Clout" is a powerful response to clickbait chatter. Released earlier this year on Offset's debut studio album Father of 4, the song finds the two rapping loudly and passionately about a shared disease that they hate: clout, or doing anything for attention, and how easily transmittable it is. There's a lot of punchlines in it made up of new lingo and different kinds of slang that make it harder for older people to understand if they don't keep up with the times. Luckily, there's Jimmy Kimmel to make things clear. Last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Cardi B, Offset, and Kimmel translated the song for the elderly in his popular segment, "New Lyrics For Old People." They also performed the song to show the elderly how it sounds live.

Both Cardi B and Offset stood on stage beaming, ready to see their song given new meaning. Offset started things off with "Straight out the streets to a penthouse, Miami beach, yayo!" and Kimmel listened for a second, running the slang through his internal translator. With his most serious face, the host then said, "I came from humble beginnings but now I own a condominium in Miami. Yayo." The trio went through the song line by line, with Kimmel getting nearly everything right, aside from a slight misread of a Cardi lyric. "They know I'm the bomb, they ticking me off/Say anything to get a response," said Cardi with Kimmel ready to fire off his translation immediately after. "They are aware of her talent and they're just trying to get a rise out of her," he said, smiling along with Cardi. After this amazing translation, there's no reason that anyone should question any of the lyrics' meanings.

They also performed the number at Kimmel's outside stage, showcasing the impact of social media on attention-seeking. They start the show off on the street and make their way to the stage, the entire time, people following them and attempting to post them on their profiles. Profile names popped up as people approached them, showcasing how we're really all just a name with a few underscores online.

Earlier this month, Cardi shared an unreleased song on Instagram in celebration of her daughter Kulture's first birthday. In June, she dropped the chaotic "Press" video that followed an army of nude dancers before Cardi killed them.

Watch Cardi B and Offset get their song translated and perform it up above.