A$AP Ferg Is A Wheelie Magician In 'Floor Seats' Video

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for BET)

A$AP Ferg loves a good bike. He's released a video for "Floor Seats" that's all about the beauty of the mechanical beast and the resulting partying that takes place after a good ride, showcasing the beauty of New York City. In the wake of the other wild singles that A$AP Ferg has recently released like "Wigs" and "Pups" with A$AP Rocky, "Floor Seats" feels tamer in comparison. But it'll do one thing for sure: make you want to pop wheelies in the middle of Times Square.

If rap doesn't work out, A$AP Ferg has a future as a BMX stuntman. In "Floor Seats," he gets some serious airtime as he and a crew of fellow riders rip the streets of New York. The fun doesn't stop there, though. They head out to a party and allow a drunken camera to capture the fun in woozy fashion. Then they hit the streets for a smooth night time ride and bask in the darkness. The lasting image of the entire thing is Ferg, goofily grinning, with one wheel high in the air.

"Floor Seats" should appear on A$AP Ferg's forthcoming album of the same name and it follows his other previously released singles. MTV News spoke to A$AP Ferg at the Something in the Water festival and he revealed that he had a bunch of music set to come out, as well as a wish to someday do a collab album with Pharrell. ("N.E.R.D. changed my life!" he said.) There's no clue when the LP will be out but hopefully, it's in the near future.

Watch A$AP Ferg pop wheelies in "Floor Seats" up above.