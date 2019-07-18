Pennywise Is Out For Blood In It Chapter Two Trailer

Warner Bros.

The Losers have returned to Derry, but something's wrong; they don't remember the traumatic events of their childhood. That fateful summer of 1989, spent in sewers fighting for their lives and falling in love, is foggy. The first official trailer for It Chapter Two, released today (July 18), gives us insight as to why these moments from their pasts — 27 years ago, to be precise — are so hard to remember.

"Something happens to you when you leave this town," adult Mike Hanlon, now played by Isaiah Mustafa, says. "The father away, the hazier it all gets. But me, I never left. I remember all of it."

At the end of It, seven middle school misfits made a blood oath to return to their creepy hometown in 27 years to see if the demonic force known as Pennywise had risen from the depths of the sewers to terrorize a new generation of kids. In It Chapter Two, the clown is back, and it turns out that its been waiting for them, too. Hence why Mike calls up his old pals and asks them to come back home.

The kids, for the most part, are all grown up. Richie Tozier (now played by Bill Hader) is still a trashmouth; while Bev (Jessica Chastain), Bill (James McAvoy), Ben (Jay Ryan), and Eddie (James Ransone) are still working through their own crippling fears of that summer. (As for Stan's whereabouts, well, that's a spoiler.) The first It was a coming-of-age story about the power of friendship, but according to director Andy Muschietti the second chapter of the record-breaking horror franchise is a lot darker.

"We'll discover things we didn't know about the Losers that started that summer in 1989," he said. At New Line Cinema's third annual ScareDiego presentation at San Diego Comic Con on Wednesday (July 17), he explained that It Chapter Two heavily explores the theme of "trauma." For Bill, who still feels a lot of guilt over his little brother Georgie's death, that means reckoning with his “survivor’s trauma," McAvoy said at the presentation. And for Beverly, who was the center of May's teaser trailer drop, that means confronting her own personal demons, the ones she left in Derry; a child of abuse, Bev's journey is central to Chapter Two — especially in the film's chilling and physically demanding third act.

Over 4,500 gallons of fake blood were used during one particular scene, most of it on her. Chastain said that she even encouraged her friend Muschietti to use more. "Let's make Carrie on steroids," she recalled telling him.

Judging from the trailer, it appears as though It Chapter Two accomplished that. After all, the teens of Chamberlaine, Maine never had Bill Skarsgård's deviated gaze — which Muschietti and the cast confirm, to their own discomfort, that the Swedish actor can really do that with his eyes, no CGI needed — haunting their nightmares. And don't even get us started on the spiders.

It Chapter 2 opens September 6, 2019, so prepare accordingly.