Hayley Kiyoko Casts A Spell On Herself In Whimsical 'I Wish' Video

Hayley Kiyoko is back, and she has a few things to get off her chest.

The Expectations singer returned on Thursday (July 18) with the new single "I Wish" and its spellbinding video. True to form, it's a self-directed mini-movie of sorts, centering around Kiyoko's last-ditch attempt to wish away the girl who broke her heart. With the help of her plaid-skirted coven — which includes actresses Maia Mitchell and Madison Pettis — she gulps down a witchy potion that whisks her off to a different reality: one where Kiyoko confidently asserts her self-worth and puts her no-good ex in her place.

"We butt heads / 'Cause you're paying him attention / And you're selfish with your affection," she sings over a snarling bass line, as she furiously dances out her feelings in a candle-lit attic. "Your black heart / You ain't even budge when you tore mine apart / You wild out / So I wild out too, motherfucker, what's up?" She's clearly in command now, but at the heart of her venting is a simple, relatable longing: "I wish, I wish, I wish I found love."

In a press release, Kiyoko said of the video, "It's really hard when you love someone who doesn't feel the same way. In this video, I wanted to bring to life the support group we all need when our love for someone isn't being reciprocated. Having a strong support system of friends is so important to remind us we are loved and we are not alone."

The VMA winner echoed the same sentiment in a recent interview with MTV News, adding, "I wanted to showcase friendship. And when you're not getting love from someone that you want, or you maybe get declined, or you're not feeling love for yourself. Having your friends there to pick you back up and support you and be there for you. It's a whimsical take on that."

