Ellie Goulding And Juice WRLD Show The Many Ways To Despise An Ex In 'Hate Me' Video

Ellie Goulding and Juice WRLD's "Hate Me" is about a boiling dislike for an ex. We've all been there, wanting to hiss venom at an old flame after everything's said and done. But in the accompanying video for the heartfelt record, the pair shows us how other people deal with breakups in different creative ways.

Plus, Goulding rides a giant knife like it's a carnival ride. It's a little out there, and a touch creepy. It'll make you think twice about doing someone dirty.

The video for "Hate Me" is as beautiful as it is sad. Its dim, multi-colored rooms are stirring, simplistic backdrops that are populated by suffering people. Someone makes a voodoo doll for an unsuspecting ex and another person punches a wall, cracking its foundation as he angrily copes. This tortured world is run by Goulding who, with her knife, carves an imposing leader of loveless loonies. All that she has left of her last relationship is her phone and its pictures, videos, and messages. She balances it on her finger as she angrily reflects on the past.

Juice WRLD comes in fuming, singing his entire verse as smoke comes out of his mouth. Afterward, Ellie's knife has grown to an enormous, Pokemon-like size as she sits atop it. We feel sorry for whoever is on the receiving end of it.

Goulding released "Hate Me" last in June. It follows her recently released videos for "Sixteen" and "Flux." She was also featured on the Game of Thrones album For the Throne – Music Inspired by the HBO Series.

Listen to the toxic environment of "Hate Me" up above.