J.Lo And Constance Wu Lead A Band Of Savvy Strippers In First Look At Hustlers

It's been weeks in the making, but the full Hustlers trailer is finally here, and it was absolutely worth the wait, as this first bit of footage practically oozes style.

Set to Cardi B's "Money," we're introduced to Constance Wu's Destiny, who just wants to provide for her family as a dancer so she can make the kind of money she deserves. But her newly-minted professional stripper mentor Ramona (Jennifer Lopez) has more than that in mind.

Ramona wants to use her merry band of strippers' unique talents to rob the rich Wall Street clients who come I and disrespect them each day to make a better life for each and every one of the hard-working girls. Before long, Destiny's in – and the sisterhood is born.

“They stole from everybody. Hard working people lost everything and not one of these douchebags go to jail,” says Ramona. “The game is rigged and it does not award people who play by the rules. It’s like robbing a bank, except you get the keys. Are you in?"

And what a sisterhood it is: Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, Madeline Brewer, and Mercedes Ruehl round out the group, making this one ridiculously star-studded cast.

At first, some of the girls aren't totally into the whole "stealing from rich dudes" vibe, but Ramona quickly sets them straight – there's not much their rich clientele can do.

“What if somebody calls the cops?” asks one of Ramona's fledgling swindlers. “And says what?” she responds, mocking her victims. “‘I spent $5,000 at a strip club! Send help!'”

Hustlers was actually inspired by a 2015 New York Magazine article that chronicled a band of real-life strippers who stole from filthy rich men to give to themselves — a "modern Robin Hood story," as author Jessica Pressler told it.

Now that you've seen your first real look at the movie, we doubt you're going to be able to stand the wait – but good news! Hustlers is dancing its way into theaters on September 13. Get ready for this quadruple-dose of girl power.