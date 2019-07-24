Why You Need To Need To Rewatch The Neverending Story After That Stranger Things Finale

Getty Images

The Neverending Story remains a favorite among both those who grew up during the '80s and anyone lucky enough to have discovered it years after its release 35 years ago. It's an instantly recognizable relic of the time, a veritable classic that's typically listed alongside imaginative crowd-pleasers like Labyrinth and The Dark Crystal as some of the best fantasy epics to come out of the decade.

So it should come as no surprise that it received a very special tribute in the final episode of Stranger Things Season 3, a show whose creators go to great lengths to ensure its '80s authenticity.

For younger viewers, it's entirely possible that the novelty of Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) and girlfriend Suzie (Gabriella Pizzolo) singing a duet of The Neverending Story's iconic theme song of the same name was completely lost. It's not a film often invoked in modern popular culture, but for those who have experienced its magic, it was likely a warm, welcome Easter egg — and potentially a reference that launched a million Google searches. What is The Neverending Story about, anyway, and is it worth watching? Is the rest of the movie as awesome and memorable as that endlessly catchy theme song? We've got all the details you need to know about this masterful '80s fantasy flick, as well three reasons you should dive into it following that gorgeous Stranger Things singalong.