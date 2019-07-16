Joe Jonas Is Extremely Excited For Sophie Turner's First Emmy Nomination

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The nominees for the 2019 Emmy Awards have officially been announced, and Sophie Turner has earned a nod for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones. Although we're fairly confident that Turner is celebrating her first-ever nomination in the way that works best for her, there's someone who might be even more excited than she is: Joe Jonas.

Upon hearing the news that his wife has been nominated, Jonas quickly took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (July 16) to congratulate her. "EMMY NOMINATED @SOPHIET I'M SO INCREDIBLY PROUD OF YOU," he wrote alongside a photo of the happy couple. Turner herself hasn't yet commented on her nomination, but after eight incredible seasons on the hit HBO series.

When it comes to Jonas, though, this certainly isn't the first time he's shown outward support for his lady. Not only does he frequently share photos of Turner on Instagram along with the occasional heart-eye emoji or "hot Damnnnnnnn" as the caption, but he's also a huge GoT fan himself. In fact, he's such a big fan of the series that he hilariously dressed up as Sansa — long red hair and all — proving that the actress actually has some competition.

And how can we forget that time he couldn't help but gush over Turner in The Dark Phoenix? Or when he snapped several photos of his beautiful wife as she posed on the carpet at the premiere for the Jonas Brothers documentary, Chasing Happiness?

The point is, the couple clearly has a lot of fun together. And judging by their recent wedding celebration in Paris and their honeymoon photos from the Maldives, they're very much in love. Plus, if they continue to support each other as they have been since the very start of their relationship, things can only get better from here.