WireImage/Getty Images

Joey King, Billy Porter, And More Stars React To Their 2019 Emmy Nominations

Nominations for the 2019 Emmy Awards are in, and the nominees have been celebrating their honors left and right via social media and official statements. The awards season buzz has officially begun, and it's positively electric.

First-time nominee Joey King exploded with the special kind of joy that only comes from your first time being invited to the party, while old pros like Julia Louis-Dreyfus (who broke her own record for Emmy nominations – crazy!) are getting caught up in the emotional impact of becoming Emmy-nominated creators.

See how some of the biggest stars nominated for shows like Game of Thrones, Pose, and Glow reacted below.

Joey King, The Act, nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

“My work on The Act was the most fulfilling and challenging I’ve gotten to do as an actress thus far. To be nominated for an Emmy in a category with such INCREDIBLE nominees by my side, especially Patricia, is the most surreal feeling. I haven’t stopped crying. Getting to call Patricia right after and share this moment with her is something I’ll never forget. Thank you to everyone who made this possible, there’s so many people who are behind The Act that I couldn’t have done this without and I can’t wait to call all of them! OH MY GOD I CANT BELIEVE IM NOMINATED FOR AN EMMY!”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep, nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones, nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones, nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

“Many thanks to the Academy. It’s been an amazing journey with ol’ Jon Snow. I’m thrilled he’s been nominated."

Gwendolyn Christie, Game of Thrones, nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Steven Canals, Pose Creator, nominated for Outstanding Drama Series:

Billy Porter, Pose, nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

“The Category Is: Speechless! I’m so grateful to have lived long enough to see this day,” said Porter in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. “Pose speaks a truth that has to power to transform hearts and minds. I’m honored and humbled to be counted in the number.”

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek Creator, nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series:

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us, nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Ava DuVernay, When They See Us Creator, nominated for Outstanding Limited Series:

Betty Gilpin, Glow, nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

“Having spent 32 years basing my personality on fear and sarcasm, the unbridled Shirley-Temple-on-crack joy I feel today is a massive inconvenience for me. I’m so grateful to the Television Academy for this honor, and to Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch for making dreams I didn’t even know I had come true. I am a humbled, teary mess, and also thank you Mom."

Billy Eicher, Billy on the Street, nominated for Best Short Form Variety Series:

Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone, nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series:

Congratulations to all of the nominees! We can't wait to see who emerges victorious when the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards air on September 22.