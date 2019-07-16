Hailey Baldwin Defends Justin Bieber After A 'Very Childish' Dis

(Alessio Botticelli/GC Images)

Imagine being publicly insulted on Twitter by a musician you have nothing but respect and admiration for? We know — it sounds like an absolute nightmare. Well, that's pretty much what happened to Justin Bieber on Thursday (July 11), courtesy of Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan. After the "I Don't Care" crooner posted on Instagram Stories about how much he admires the band and their song "The Pot," Keenan took to Twitter with one simple hashtag — "#Bummer." Of course, the rocker's response didn't sit well with Bieber's wife, Hailey Baldwin.

Once Baldwin caught wind of Keenan's dis, she hopped on social media on Monday (July 15) to call him out for his harsh tweet, while also defending her man and promoting kindness. "He expressed he was a fan of your music," Baldwin responded. "Grew up listening to your music. You must be unhappy with yourself that you want to make people feel small who express their admiration for you. Very childish and hurtful thing to do. I hope u find security within yourself. Sad place to be."

Baldwin certainly has a point. After all, isn't it much easier to spread kindness than hate? And considering Bieber was nothing but complimentary, it would've been the perfect opportunity for Keenan to say something nice to the singer in return. Alas, that didn't quite happen. But still, we're glad to see that the model continues to promote the power of positivity and kindness all while sticking up for her husband.

The newlyweds recently celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary, and they seem more in love than ever before. "1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more," the model wrote on Instagram for their anniversary. "life gets more beautiful everyday because of you, my heart belongs to you forever. Here's to learning and growing together."