Hating On Game Of Thrones' TV Ending Won't Change What Happens In The Books

We all know fans had some pretty strong reactions to the final season of Game of Thrones by now.

First, fans created a petition calling for a "do-over" of the infamous finale. Obviously, this lead to nothing but crew members such as Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) calling it a "disrespectful" move, noting that it "shouldn't be such a negative thing for fans."

Now, George R.R. Martin himself has spoken up about viewers' reactions, noting that, while the internet "affects all this to a degree it was never affected before," in the end it will change nothing about what he has in store for the final two books of his A Song of Ice and Fire series. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Martin dished on his thoughts on the matter entirely.

Speaking on Jon Snow's true parents, Martin admitted that the age of the internet and fan theories made it difficult to implement that twist in the story.

"There were early hints about [who Snow’s parents were] in the books, but only one reader in 100 put it together. And before the internet that was fine — for 99 readers out of 100 when Jon Snow’s parentage gets revealed it would be, ‘Oh, that’s a great twist!’ But in the age of the internet, even if only one person in 100 figures it out then that one person posts it online and the other 99 people read it and go, ‘Oh, that makes sense.’ Suddenly the twist you’re building towards is out there," he explained. But while he says this type of behavior won't change how the books will play out, he did admit that it's absolutely tempting to want to do so.

"[...] there is a temptation to then change it [in the upcoming books] — ‘Oh my god, it’s screwed up, I have to come up with something different.’ But that’s wrong. Because you’ve been planning for a certain ending and if you suddenly change direction just because somebody figured it out, or because they don’t like it, then it screws up the whole structure. So no, I don’t read the fan sites. I want to write the book I’ve always intended to write all along. And when it comes out they can like it or they can not like it.”

The entire matter has been "strange" since the show ended up so far ahead of the books, Martin also admitted.

“Yes, I told [showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss] a number of things years ago. And some of them they did do. But at the same time, it’s different. I have very fixed ideas in my head as I’m writing The Winds of Winter and beyond that in terms of where things are going. It’s like two alternate realities existing side by side. I have to double down and do my version of it which is what I’ve been doing.”

And while we still don't have a release date for the next book in the series, Martin is working to bring us all the version that he's made "as good as he possibly can."

"The show is over. I’m writing the book. It will be done when it’s done," he concluded. You heard the man. Nothing left to do but sit back and wait, now.