Brittany Howard's Uplifting 'Stay High' Video Stars A Lip-Synching Terry Crews

Alabama Shakes singer Brittany Howard is gearing up for the release of her first solo album this fall, but she's not totally alone — Terry Crews is along for the ride.

On Tuesday (July 16), Howard dropped the uplifting video for "Stay High," which stars Crews as a factory worker making his way home after a long day on the job. As he makes a couple pit stops around town, he lip-synchs Howard's soulful words about looking on the sunny side of life. Meanwhile, the people around him become his impromptu backup singers, including Howard herself, who makes a few sneaky cameos.

"So don't question my state of mind / I'm doing wonderful, just fine, thank you," she sings, before calmly avowing that "everything is beautiful." The feel-good vibes culminate in a simple but lovely one-line chorus: "I just want to stay high with you."

"Stay High" is the second taste of Howard's upcoming solo debut, Jaime. The album — named after her sister who died of cancer when they were both teenagers — arrives on September 20 and also includes the funky lead single "History Repeats."

As for Crews, this is just the latest on the actor's surprisingly beefy résumé of music video cameos — he also starred in Katy Perry's "Swish Swish," Kendrick Lamar's "These Walls," Muse's "Pressure," Major Lazer's "Scare Me," and even blink-182's "Down." He's clearly a man of many talents, and passionate lip-synching performances is one of them.