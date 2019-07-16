A 'Mother Of A Twist' Is Coming To Teen Mom OG

Find out the show's latest development via a new promo

Teen Mom OG is about to have a "mother of a twist."

In a brief sneak peek at upcoming episodes, which you can watch every Monday night, MTV cameras will continue to follow Amber, Catelynn, Cheyenne and Maci -- with their respective clans. From Maci's mounting frustrations regarding Ryan to Cate revealing Carly is coming to visit, the new footage shows the women like you've "never seen before."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bz-oINlnhNd/

"They looked like they were comforting her," Tyler sobs about the now ten-year-old.

And then there's a brief image of a familiar face -- and she's saying "yay!" Who is it? Check out the entire clip above and be sure to keep watching Teen Mom OG every Monday at 9/8c.