Post Malone And Swae Lee Are Running Away Together On New Tour

(Erika Goldring/WireImage)/(Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

Think of two artists with more distinctive voices than Post Malone and Swae Lee. They can be picked out of a vocal lineup without blinking and they've become successful artists because of their killer choruses and larger-than-life personalities that add color to their cartoonish cadences.

When they collaborated on "Sunflower" from the soundtrack to Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse, it catapulted to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 because of their magical powers intertwining. This fall, that magic will be explored on a just-announced new tour that kicks off in September and ends in November.

The Runaway Tour is Malone's own beast, featuring Swae as a special guest along with Florida singer Tyla Yaweh. The fun begins on September 14 in Tacoma, Washington and runs through November, ending in Los Angeles on November 20. Aside from a show in Fresno, California on September 21, Swae will be there for the entirety of the tour.

That's a lot of opportunity for Post Malone/Rae Sremmurd crossovers. Hopefully, behind the scenes, the tour causes the two to create new music together. Tickets for the general public go on sale on July 19 at 10 a.m. at Live Nation.

Post is setting up for a massive close of the year. "Wow" peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in March, and earlier this month, he released "Goodbyes" with Young Thug. Earlier this year, Swae revealed that he had some solo hits up his sleeve and that a new Rae Sremmurd album would be coming before this year is up.

This tour looks to be the connecting vehicle carrying both Post Malone and Swae Lee's 2019 shenanigans. It'll be interesting to see how they intersect and what will arise from these moments.

Take a look at the tour dates below.

09/14 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

09/16 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

09/17 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center

09/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/21 – Fresno, CA* @ Save Mart Center

09/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

09/26 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/03 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/06 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

10/09 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/11 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

10/12 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/17 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

10/18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/20 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

10/24 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

10/25 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Arena

10/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Festival

10/29 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

11/02 – Dallas, TX @ Posty Fest

11/05 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

11/08 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

11/10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

11/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

11/14 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

11/16 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

* Swae Lee not appearing