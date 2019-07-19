Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna, And J Balvin Update A Shaggy Classic In Vibey 'China' Video

Sony

Back in April, Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA garnered an important accolade, winning New Artist of the Year at the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards. That same night, the reigning champ took the stage with his fiancée Karol G to perform their songs "Secreto" and "Culpables" — and now, on new song "China," the pair are back at it with a little help from some pals.

But naturally, it's a much bigger affair this time around. Fellow Puerto Rican staples Ozuna and Daddy Yankee hop on the posse cut alongside J Balvin, creating a powerful cyclone of a song perfectly timed to hit in the middle of a blazing summer.

"China" interpolates the hook from Shaggy and Rikrok's everlasting 2000 hit "It Wasn't Me" and fortifies it with a reggaeton backbeat. On the track, Anuel and Ozuna get things cooking with energetic declarations, while in the Marlon P-directed video, they're decked out in green, performing both in a stylized neon box and in a candlelit club.

Things quickly turn icy, though — and Daddy Yankee's rallying cries propel the song into its next realm. By the time Karol G arrives, she's twisting Rikrok's original chorus melody for something new. And J Balvin hasn't even arrived yet (but don't worry: He will).

Check out all the action in the relentlessly kinetic video above, and catch it airing on MTV Live and mtvU today (July 19).