Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin On Season 4: 'Maybe They Want To Stop Now'

Stranger Things' Lucas Sinclair(Caleb McLaughlin) had an eventful season 3. He's dating Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink), he's spent some time maturing, and he's got a little firecracker for a sister.

But what's next for Lucas, according to the actor who portrays him, for season 4? According to McLaughlin, it's "all up to the Duffers and the writers if they want to keep going."

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, McLaughlin spoke on the tentative nature of the show's next installment.

"Maybe they want to stop now," he said. "Maybe they don’t want to give anyone another season. Maybe they just want to leave you guys hanging like that." Yikes. We certainly hope not. Hopefully he's just being facetious and the Duffer Brothers have plenty more to share with us.

But back to current happening as of Season 3. What were McLaughlin's favorite scenes to shoot?

"I probably would say the Battle at Starcourt Mall, the last episode, that was pretty fun. Just like the action sequences. Oh and the shopping montage where Mike and Lucas are shopping for Eleven, and then Eleven and Max are being independent women, doing their thing without the guys. I think that was pretty fun," he shared.

And what about that brief Lucas/Max split? Were they together by the end or not? McLaughlin thinks so.

"I feel like we were never not good, It was weird. I was watching and I’m like 'Oh yeah.' I feel that Max and Lucas were helping out their friends and got caught up in what they were doing, and really forgot that they were good at that moment—something like 'We’re not together.' And it was like 'All right then, I guess we’re not.'"

Previously, the Stranger Things kids spoke on the show's potential longevity, with Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) noting that the stars themselves "don't know" when they think the show should end. According to Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), the show should end at "five seasons."

We're going to be waiting quite a while for Season 4, of course, but that doesn't mean we won't be seeing more of Caleb in the near future. He has a project coming up that he "can't talk about right now," so we'll be looking forward to that, as well as – surprise! – a musical project.

"I'm going to drop it before the year is over," he said. "So stay tuned for that as well."