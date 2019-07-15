(Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)

The fascination and appreciation for Lil Peep is at an all-time high since fans have been able to explore his music in the wake of his death in 2017. His deep pools of murky existential crises provided pools for everyone to retreat to when weathered by life's many storms. Last November, his sophomore album Come Over When You're Sober Pt. 2 was released posthumously and offered a fitting closing chapter to his saga by painting a picture of a brooding lyricist existing, thriving, and at peace.

Even if that's the official close, there are countless products of recording sessions that fans haven't heard yet. It looks like that's changing with the official announcement that there's a new Lil Peep album on the horizon. We don't know when it's coming, but as a new message reveals, it'll be here.

Lil Peep's official Instagram posted the news on July 14 with a statement. "Who wants a new album with amazing unreleased Lil Peep music put together by Gus's mom and the songs' original collaborators? You have been asking for this, and I can't wait to give it to you!" it reads with a signature under it by what appears to be Peep's mother, Liza Womack. The post is captioned with "Yep." to let fans know that this is the real deal. It'll be time to return to the world of Peep again, this time for an extended stay.

In January, the fruits of one of these collaborations came to life when iLoveMakonnen released a collaboration with Lil Peep and Fall Out Boy called "I've Been Waiting" about a lover's painful actions. The song was recorded in 2017 and iLoveMakonnen made the moves to make Peep's dream collaboration come to life.

Check out the official news of a new forthcoming Lil Peep album up above.