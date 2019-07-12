The 8 Biggest Surprises From Ed Sheeran's Collab-Powered Album

Getty Images

On 'No.6 Collaborations Project', Ed flexes, experiments, and gets by with a little help from his friends

The conceit for Ed Sheeran's new album is simple: every song is a posse cut. No.6 Collaborations Project — which arrived on Friday (July 12) and marks the decidedly more star-studded follow-up to 2011's No.5 — features a lot of very famous people and a few up-and-comers, cramming 22 total guests into 15 tracks. It's a total flex: a demonstration of who Sheeran can coax into the studio. But more than that, it's a nifty showcase for the broadening creative reach of a one-time folk singer who's now decided to dabble in R&B, dance-pop, rap, and even hair metal.

Sheeran wrote on Apple Music that he "really stepped out of [his] comfort zone" on No.6, surprising himself and all of us. Below, we recap the eight biggest eye-openers from Ed and his friends.