Camila Cabello Opens Up About Her ‘Beautiful’ Friendship With Shawn Mendes

(Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Ever since the release of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's steamy "Señorita" collab, fan speculation that the pop stars are more than just friends has been at an all-time high. Although the rumored couple hasn't confirmed anything themselves, they aren't exactly doing anything to quell the gossip, either. Instead, Cabello gushed all about her longtime friendship with Mendes in a recent interview with Clash — and if you're not swooning over this duo already, prepare for major butterflies.

After explaining to the mag that making friends in the music industry has been something she's struggled with, the former Fifth Harmony member said that she feels lucky to have a close circle of people around her that she can trust with anything. "I've never had a lot of friends," she said. "I've always just had a few people in my life that I trust." And her friendship with Mendes holds a particularly special place in her heart. "I feel like it's so rare to meet someone in this industry and find a person of that quality, and I feel like Shawn is that person for me," she added.

So what is it that makes Camila and Shawn's bond so strong? Well, for starters, when they're around each other things are just normal, and when you're famous, finding a sense of normalcy can be tricky. "I just trust him, and no matter the level of intensity that he has around his career or I have, he is just normal, and that is so rare and precious to find in this industry," she said. "To be able to hang out with someone and you don't really care that they're Shawn Mendes, you know what I mean? You're just people..."

And maybe this "normal" friendship they've cultivated over the years is one of the reasons they work so well together. After all, their chemistry in the "Señorita" music video is hard to deny — and let's not forget that the two released another fire collaboration, "I Know What You Did Last Summer," back in 2015. "It's one of the most natural things in the world for he and I to do a song together," Cabello said. "I think I've actually known him the longest out of anybody in the music industry — we've been in each other's lives for like four or five years, and it's been really beautiful to kinda grow up together."

We'd always like more tea on what's happening between Cabello and Mendes, if anything, but for now, we're cool with knowing that these two are the best of friends. Plus, dating or not, it's clear that the rumored pair will always be in each other's future. "It’s actually a really beautiful feeling to know that this person is always going to be in my life," Cabello said. "We're always going to love each other."