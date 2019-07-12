(Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran Is In Fact Married Now, As He Raps On His New Song With Eminem And 50 Cent

Despite incessant fan speculation, Ed Sheeran has never officially confirmed his marriage to longtime love Cherry Seaborn — that is, until now. On Friday (July 12), the singer dropped his latest album, No.6 Collaborations Project, and the lyrics of one particular song are anything but subtle.

"Watch how the lyrics in the songs might get twisted / My wife wears red, but looks better without the lipstick," Sheeran raps on "Remember the Name" featuring Eminem and 50 Cent. And while he's definitely hinted about their marriage prior to this song being released, this is the first time he explicitly referred to Seaborn as his wife.

But just because this song marks the first time Sheeran's publicly spoken about their marriage certainly doesn't mean it's his last. In a new interview with Charlamagne Tha God, the "I Don't Care" crooner admitted the song was written before he and Cherry officially tied the knot, knowing their nuptials were just around the corner. "I knew that we'd be married by the point that the song came out," he explained. "[I thought] someone's gonna hear that and be like, 'Oh, they're married!' I didn't know how that would be construed, but obviously it's already come out."

Still, the news doesn't come as a total shock. Sheeran and Seaborn first started dating back in 2015, but they've known each other since they were kids. And in December 2017, the musician announced their engagement via Instagram, writing, "Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx."

But as we all know, an engagement announcement typically precedes constant nagging questions about wedding plans, and when asked about such plans during an August 2018 interview with Access, Sheeran played coy by remaining silent and shrugging his shoulders — all while drawing attention to a silver band on his finger.

Later, in February 2019, several outlets reported that the happy couple exchanged their vows in a small ceremony at Sheeran's U.K. home before Christmas. But rumors aside, we're so glad Sheeran finally confirmed their marriage himself. Trying to figure out their marital status has been exhausting, to say the least.